SA heritage gun register totals five hundred plus

The South African heritage gun register, a Gunners’ Association of SA project, now has 529 guns on record with 350 inspected by a committee currently headed by Roy Andersen, former Defence Reserves Chief.

He reports the 529 number was reached with the addition of five “Ermelo guns” – four GV1s (25 pounders) and a six-pounder anti-tank gun. The armament is at the Air Defence Artillery School in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

At the Springs Mine and Military Museum, a German WW I 10.5 cm FH 98/09 Howitzer which stood in Johannesburg’s Joubert Park and is now on loan to the Springs Museum, has been restored. “Spokes on the wooden wheels have been replaced and the gun resprayed. All this in three months,” Andersen’s report reads.

The Gunners have also been active at the Ditsong SA National Museum of Military History in Saxonwold, Johannesburg with replacement tail lights, supplied by the SA Army Artillery Formation, fitted on G5 and G6 guns. A Russian D30 122mm at the museum needs replacement tyres and the Association has approached the Russian Embassy in Pretoria for assistance.

The “specially appointed” Gunners Association committee charged with heritage gun restoration spends much time visiting and inspecting old guns. They are used, among others, as gate guards, monuments and display pieces and are “dotted around South Africa”. Restoration of the old ordnance, either by spearheading projects, assisting with technical advice and direction or raising funds for valid restoration projects are its aims.

Another function is assisting the Association’s memorial trust to care and maintain ordnance on the Gunners National Memorial Site in Potchefstroom.