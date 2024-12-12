Honouring the overlooked: The legacy of South Africa’s Labour Corps in World War I

As South Africa reflects on its heritage, it’s important to remember the stories of those whose contributions have been historically overlooked— particularly the men of the South African Labour Corps who served in World War I. These men of the Labour Corps, often relegated to the margins of history, contributed crucially to the war effort, yet their stories have largely been forgotten, writes Professor George Njung, PhD.

During the war, several thousand Black South Africans served in consequential non-combatant roles, as builders, carriers, porters, and labourers to support the British campaign. Sadly enough, their contributions were overshadowed by the soldiers who received medals and recognition. For many of the men in the Labour Corps, including those who perished aboard the SS Mendi, there were few commemorations at the time; only brief mentions in official records, leaving their families and communities with little recognition for their sacrifice.

The SS Mendi tragedy, where 616 men lost their lives in the icy waters of the English Channel, is often the focal point in discussions about the South African Labour Corps. It’s an enduring symbol of bravery and loss, but it’s also a reminder of the many others who, like the Mendi men, gave everything for a cause that largely overlooked them. The Labour Corps’ contributions to the war effort are not limited to the Mendi; they include the contributions made by thousands of men whose stories have been lost to time.

Efforts to correct this historical oversight are ongoing. In 2021, for instance, a television documentary drew attention to inequalities in commemoration of pan-African carriers, labourers and soldiers who were integral to the British and Imperial forces during the First World War. In response, the global Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) initiated a multinational programme spanning thirteen countries to address previous inequalities in commemoration.

As part of that effort, the new Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial will be unveiled in January 2025. The Memorial is a significant project aimed at commemorating the lives of more than 1 700 Black South African servicemen who served in non-combat roles and perished without a known grave or previous commemoration during the First World War. The men served with the Cape Coloured Labour Regiment, the Cape Auxiliary Horse Transport, the Military Labour Bureau, and the Military Labour Corps of South Africa.

The memorial is a crucial step in expanding the narrative of South Africa’s wartime history, ensuring that the contributions of the Labour Corps are revisited, remembered and celebrated.

While the SS Mendi is a powerful symbol, the Labour Corps Memorial will highlight the broader story of thousands of men who endured harsh conditions and gave their lives in service. Their legacy, long ignored, is finally being brought to light through this memorial, which will acknowledge their vital role and the deep impact their loss has had on their communities.

The memorial, created in partnership with military veterans’ groups, heritage organisations and architectural experts, aims to reshape how we remember these men. It will bridge the gap between past and present, introducing a new generation to the often-overlooked stories of South African history. In commemorating the Labour Corps, we’re reminded of the resilience, unity, and collective sacrifice that form the foundation of our nation’s story.

In February 2019, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, then the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, poignantly observed, “their story is our story”. By memorialising these men – those who perished aboard the SS Mendi and the countless others whose contributions were forgotten – we will ensure that their legacy lives on.

The new Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial will serve as a permanent site of remembrance – a groundbreaking African-designed memorial in the heart of Cape Town. A place where future generations can learn, reflect and draw inspiration. In doing so, we affirm the value of every life lost, and the importance of every contribution made. More than just a historical recounting, this compels us to confront our collective past, recognise our shared humanity, and strive for a future built on peace and social cohesion.

In remembering the men of the Labour Corps, we honour not only their courage but also the values of equality, justice, and recognition for all who contributed to our shared past. This memorial will be more than a tribute – it’ll be a call to action for us to continue striving for a world where every life and every contribution is valued, regardless of race or rank. By preserving their memory, we will help forge a more inclusive and just future.

Dr George Njung is a Senior Lecturer in History at Wits University.