Africa’s first submarine museum is officially open

The South African Navy (SA Navy) and the Naval Heritage Trust (NHT) hosted a celebratory ceremony to officially open the SAS Assegaai Submarine Museum in Simon’s Town, South Africa, on 30 April. This significant milestone marks the culmination of years of dedicated effort by NHT volunteers, donors, and stakeholders.

SAS Assegaai was successfully relocated to its new museum site in July 2024, following a complex overland move of the 58-metre submarine, which weighs almost 700 tonnes.

The submarine museum had a trial opening to the public on 16 December 2024, offering a unique glimpse into South Africa’s naval history.

The official opening was attended by Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Chief of the SA Navy, and Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Mayor of Cape Town. The event brought together current and retired submariners, NHT volunteers, and major donors, including the City of Cape Town, Damen, and Vanguard Heavylift, who provided financial and in-kind support to the project.

SAS Assegaai, previously known as SAS Johanna van der Merwe, is the last remaining of the three French-built Daphne-class submarines that were operated by the South African Navy from the 1970s into the 1990s.

In his address, Vice Admiral Lobese highlighted the historical significance of submarines in naval warfare for over a century.

“They have plunged to the bottom of our oceans, serving the stealthy guidance and tools of diplomats,” he stated. “The instant the first submarine was commissioned, the character of naval warfare changed, altering the strategies and outcomes of wars throughout the globe. Each submarine has a history, a history of heroism, determination, and ingenuity. These vessels have seen the unseen, navigated the blackest depths, and all too often stood at the last line of defence in times of terror.”

Acknowledging the invaluable assistance of the NHT, Lobese said, “Standing here today and looking at the results, this is a symbol of pride and honour to the brave men and women who served on board this submarine.”

“This museum is also a testament to the tireless efforts and commitment of numerous people who believe that it was essential to preserve our maritime heritage,” he continued. “The people that believe it is a place where history is brought to life, allowing visitors to witness first-hand and technologically advances that have defined underwater sea warfare with the goal to educate, inspire and foster curiosity about the world beneath the waves.”

Lobese expressed his hope that the opening of the museum would encourage young South Africans to volunteer for the submarine service, especially given the decreasing numbers in South Africa’s submarine corps and a general lack of public knowledge about submarines.

“As we walk on board and through the exhibits today, let us remember what we can learn from our naval history. The tales of bravery, sacrifice, and originality remind us of what we have overcome and why we must remember those who came before us,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that future generations appreciate and learn these valuable parts of our heritage. No other single exhibit contains a greater variety of practical applications of technologies than submarines. These range from basic mechanical and electrical systems, to hydrodynamics, optics, sonar and many others,” Lobese explained.

The idea to preserve a submarine originated in late 2003 when the Assegaai was decommissioned, and received approval in 2005. The Navy removed her from the Disposal List, while her two older sister submarines were sold and scrapped.

The Assegaai successfully functioned as a museum from 2010 to 2015, docked alongside the outer wall of Simon’s Town harbour. However, when the submarine was taken out of the water in 2015 and placed on the synchro lift inside the harbour, significant deterioration of the outer hull was discovered. Although the interior remained well-maintained, a permanent solution was needed to keep the submarine out of the water while ensuring accessibility. Consequently, the museum vessel had been closed until its recent relocation to its current permanent site.

Michael Bosazza, Chairman of the NHT, noted that the Trust was established in 1994, partly due to a previous unsuccessful attempt to preserve SAS Pietermaritzburg. This minesweeper, while serving in the Royal Navy, participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy during the Second World War as the lead ship clearing mines for the invasion fleet. It was decommissioned from the SA Navy in July 1964 and, after serving as accommodation for the Mine Countermeasures squadron, was scuttled in November 1994 to form an artificial reef.

“The SAS Pietermaritzburg may have been lost,” Bosazza told the audience, “but now we stand beside a significant artifact of South Africa’s naval past and its special achievement.”

As the Chief of the SA Navy exclaimed: “Let this submarine museum be an icon of learning and remembrance. May it inspire our next generation to venture into the depth of knowledge, to honour the sacrifices of our heroes, and to pursue the spirit of innovation that has propelled us forward.”

Mayor Hill-Lewis highlighted the City of Cape Town’s deep respect and appreciation for the SA Navy’s long-standing presence in the city. “I know how much young people and Capetonians, in general, passionately love the South African Navy, and how much they are going to love this attraction and coming to see what life is like on a submarine under the water,” he said.

He further noted the City’s honour in financially supporting the submarine’s relocation to its current site.

“So there is such a deep and close-heart relationship between the people of Cape Town, the City of Cape Town, and the South African Navy. And that’s something that we wish to foster and perpetuate for many, many more years to come,” he added.

The Assegaai will remain the property of the South African Navy as part of the SA Naval Museum. The Naval Heritage Trust has been entrusted with the management of the submarine on the hard stand at the western end of the Cole Point parking area, adjacent to the new NSRI Station 10 building.

The SAS Assegaai Museum is located at Cole Point Gate, Simon’s Town Main Road (1067 King George’s Way), Simon’s Town, and is open daily from 09:30 to 15:30.