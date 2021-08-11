Taliban committed to Doha negotiations, Afghan government demands mediator – Al Jazeera

A spokesman for the Taliban’s political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse.

A member of the Afghan government delegation in the Doha negotiations also spoke to the Qatar-based channel, saying the government demands a mediator in the negotiations “to determine the seriousness of the parties.”

The Taliban spokesman said that “it was the government that rejected the principle of a mediator, not the Taliban,” according to Al Jazeera.







“We ask the international community to accurately assess the reality on the ground,” he added.