Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says

Israel launched air strikes against the Syrian army and Iran’s Quds Force in Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

The Syrian state news agency reported that three military personnel were killed and one was wounded in “Israeli aggression” over Damascus.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its planes hit storage facilities, military compounds and Syrian surface-to-air missile batteries.

“Earlier, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) troops exposed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the Israeli side of the Alpha Line which were placed by a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces,” the statement said, referring to territory inside the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

“The IEDs’ exposure on Tuesday is further clear proof of the Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” the statement said, adding that Israel holds the Syrian government responsible for all actions perpetrated in Syria.







The Quds Force has been instrumental in directing militia that fought on behalf of Isran President Bashar al-Assad throughout Syria’s civil war.