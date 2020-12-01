Iran opposition suspected alongside Israel in scientist’s killing, Shamkani says

A senior Iranian official said on Monday an opposition group was suspected alongside Israel in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, an attack that has raised the prospect of a new standoff between Tehran and its longtime enemy.

Iran’s English-language Press TV reported the weapon used in Friday’s killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was made in Israel.

“The weapons collected from the site of the terrorist act bear the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry,” an unnamed source told Press TV.

In Jerusalem, there was no immediate reply from Israeli officials contacted for comment on the report.

Speaking before the Press TV report, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told radio station 103 FM he did not know who was responsible.

Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player in what it says is Iran’s nuclear weapons quest, was killed on Friday when he was ambushed on a highway near Tehran and his car sprayed with bullets.

Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, told state TV: “This was a very complicated assassination that was carried out remotely with electronic devices.”

“We have some clues but surely the ‘Monafeghin’ group was involved and the criminal element behind it is the Zionist regime (Israel) and Mossad,” he added, referring to Israel’s foreign intelligence service.

“Monafeghin” is a term officials employ to refer to the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a bloc of opposition groups in exile that seek an end to Shi’ite Muslim clerical rule.

The NCRI, in a statement, rejected Shamkhani’s accusation.