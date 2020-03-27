Houthi drones downed

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemen’s Houthis at “civilian targets” in Saudi cities Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said, citing coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.

In Yemen, Houthi air defences intercepted aircraft affiliated to Saudi-led coalition forces over Yemeni city Marib and forced them to leave, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saria said in a Tweet.

The attacks come after Yemen’s warring parties welcomed a UN call for an immediate truce to fight the coronavirus outbreak.







Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from power in Sanaa in 2014. The group still controls most major urban centres.