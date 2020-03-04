COVID-19 cancels Qatar defence exhibition

Qatar’s Dimdex defence exhibition due to be held this month has been cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak spreads through the Gulf and wider Middle East.

There have been at least 1 641 cases of the virus in the Gulf region, mostly Iran where 66 people died.

The March 16-18 Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex) was scheduled to take place at the city’s exhibition centre DECC.

It was cancelled after consultation with public health officials and government, according to a statement on its website.







Qatar’s Health Ministry recorded a new case of coronavirus, a Qatari national among a group evacuated from Iran on February. 27. This brings infections in Qatar to eight.