Attack on Aleppo prevented

Syrian air defences thwarted an Israeli attack on Aleppo, Syrian state television said.

The broadcaster later said the army downed several Israeli missiles before they reached targets in the latest attack Syria said was conducted by Israel.

Israeli defence officials said in recent months Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of proxy militias, Tehran expanded its presence.

A regional intelligence source said Israel was stepping up raids in Syria when world attention and the region, including Syria, were distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.







Israel acknowledged conducting raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.