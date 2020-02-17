Air strikes in Yemen kill 30

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes that killed at least 30 including civilians, the latest flare-up of a five-year war.

The UN office in Yemen said preliminary field reports indicated “as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in strikes that hit Al-Hayjah area” in Al-Jawf province.

The health ministry in Houthi-controlled Al-Jawf province said women and children were among those killed, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported. It followed a Houthi claim to have downed a coalition Tornado warplane.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said a Tornado jet crashed in Al-Jawf, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported. Maliki later said rescue operations were launched and the possibility of “collateral damages” was reported, without providing more details.

Maliki said the crew of two ejected from the plane before it crashed but the Houthis opened fire on them.

The office of the UN resident co-ordinator in Yemen said humanitarian partners deployed rapid response teams for the victims, many transferred to hospitals in Al-Jawf governorate and Sanaa for treatment.







The Saudi-led Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa in 2014.