Iran urges Russia, China to resist US push to extend arms embargo

Iran on Wednesday called on Russia and China to resist a push by Washington to extend a UN-imposed arms embargo due to expire in October under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has been taking a harder line with the United Nations to extend and strengthen the embargo on Iran, warning that its lifting would let Tehran acquire weapons that could fuel conflicts in the Middle East.

“Americans are already angry, upset, and wanting to take this issue to the Security Council. We want four permanent members of the (UN Security) Council to stand up to America,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech.

“Particularly, we expect Russia and China to resist this US plot. America will not succeed … and we will increase our defence capabilities as we have been doing so even under sanctions.”

Tehran and its rival Saudi Arabia, a close US ally, have been involved in proxy wars and political confrontations in the region for decades, from Iraq and Syria to Bahrain and Yemen.

Council veto-powers Russia and China have already signalled they are against re-imposing an arms embargo on Iran.

If the UN Security Council does not extend the embargo, Washington has threatened to trigger a so-called snapback of all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, using a process outlined in the nuclear deal.

However, Russia and China, both parties to the deal, have already started making the case at the United Nations against Washington’s claim that it can trigger a return of all sanctions on Iran at the Security Council.

The United States withdrew from the deal in 2018, arguing it was flawed to Tehran’s advantage, and has reimposed sanctions crippling Iran’s economy. Under the deal, Iran agreed to halt its sensitive nuclear work in exchange for sanctions relief.







Iran has gradually rolled back its commitments under the accord since the United States quit. The nuclear deal allows for a return of sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, if Tehran violates the deal.