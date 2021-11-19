US special operations forces train alongside partners in Mauritania

US and Mauritanian special operations forces completed a Joint Combined Exchange Training on 10 November in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

“Our US and Mauritanian teams put together an exceptional training event,” said Colonel Amy Bogiel, command surgeon, US Special Operations Command Africa. “The high level of readiness and interoperability we collectively achieved is a testament to the professionalism of the teams and our strong enduring partnership.”

JCETs enhance the readiness of US and partner forces while also improving interoperability between nations. The exercises help set the foundation for sustainable and productive military relationships, US Africa Command said.

During the JCET, US special operations teams and their Mauritanian counterparts trained for a month on marksmanship, small unit tactics, infiltration techniques, interdiction operations, combat casualty care, and mission planning and execution.

“The JCET is yet another excellent example of the close and enduring security partnership between the United States and Mauritania,” said US Ambassador to Mauritania Cynthia Kierscht. “Mauritania has proven to be a consistent partner in efforts to promote regional security through both military and civil action.”







This training event was one of multiple recent training events in Mauritania designed to increase the US and Mauritanian security cooperation and interoperability. Mauritania hosted Flintlock, the premiere annual special operations exercise in West Africa, in 2020 and is scheduled to participate again in Flintlock in 2022.