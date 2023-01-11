US donates weapons, equipment to support the Somali National Army

The United States has handed over $9 million worth of weapons, vehicles, medical supplies and other equipment to the Somali National Army to support its fight against al Shabaab.

The equipment was handed over to Somali Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama by US Ambassador to Somalia Larry André in a ceremony on 8 January, the US Embassy announced.

The weapons, including light and heavy machine guns, were purchased with US Department of Defence funding. They are marked and registered pursuant to the Federal Government of Somalia’s Weapons and Ammunition Management policy, designed to account for and control weapons within the Somali security forces and weapons captured on the battlefield, the US Embassy added, noting that it notified the United Nations of the delivery.

Aside from heavy weapons, equipment included support and construction vehicles, explosive ordinance disposal kits, medical supplies, and maintenance equipment for vehicles and weapons.

The weapons will support Somali National Army-Danab battalions, including battalions currently participating in operations in Hirshabelleand Galmudug, providing an increase in the lethality and mobility of units participating in these operations.

Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama thanked the US, saying, “Allow me to convey the appreciation of the Federal Government of Somalia to the Government of the United States of America for the continued support to Somalia’s peacebuilding process and the support for the fight against terrorism. This support comes at a critical time for our forces as we boost their capabilities to combat al-Shabaab.”







“We cheer the success achieved by Somali security forces in their historic fight to liberate Somali communities suffering under al-Shabaab,” said André. “This is a Somali-led and Somali-fought campaign. The United States reaffirms our commitment to support your effort.”