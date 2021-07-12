US Army Special Forces conclude training with Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service

An officer of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (left) during the five-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) alongside a team of US Army Special Forces

On 8 July, 25 officers of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service completed a five-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) alongside a team of US Army Special Forces.

Throughout the JCET, the American military trainers and the Nigerian Navy special operations forces trained together on a broad range of land-based skills and tactics, such as countering improvised explosive devises (IEDs), the US Embassy said.

“The exercise is part of a series of US engagements with the Nigerian military that provide opportunities for Nigerian military and US elite units to work together, learn from each other, and strengthen relationships.”

Delivering remarks during the JCET closing ceremony in Lagos, Acting US Consulate Political and Economic Chief Merrica Heaton noted that the US government works closely with all the services of the Nigerian military to provide technical assistance, equipment, and professional exchange and training opportunities.

According to her, the JCET is part of a close and continuous military partnership between the United States and Nigeria spanning decades to strengthen defence ties and promote regional security.

“The United States Mission to Nigeria is a steadfast partner — helping combat maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea, counter violent extremists in the Northeast, and enforce the rule of law throughout the region,” Heaton said.

“The magnitude of this summer’s engagements demonstrate the strategic importance of the United States-Nigeria bilateral relationship: the US is delivering A-29 Super Tucanos as part of the largest defence sale to an African country; the United States Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps are scheduled for extensive programmes in Nigeria beyond pre-COVID levels. These engagements build on a longstanding security partnership, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea,” the US Embassy said.

Nigeria participates in multiple bilateral and multilateral military exercises with the United States, including African Lion, Flintlock, and Obangame Express.







The US and Nigeria cooperate on maritime security, military professionalization including human rights, counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, defence trade, and strengthening governance, the US Embassy concluded.