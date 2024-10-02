US approves $740 million Stinger missile sale to Egypt

The US State Department has approved a possible $740 million sale of Stinger surface-to-air missiles to Egypt, covering the acquisition of 720 missiles.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the possible sale on 24 September.

Egypt has requested to buy 720 Stinger missiles for vehicle-based use on existing Avenger systems, including 20 Product Verification Flight Test (PVFT) munitions. Also to be included are spares, testing equipment, and other support items.

“The proposed sale will improve Egypt’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing Egypt’s ability to defend itself against regional malign actors and improve interoperability with systems operated by US forces and other regional security partners. Egypt’s continued investment in its defensive capabilities is crucial to protecting its borders, transportation infrastructure, and its residents,” the DSCA stated.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation located in Tucson, Arizona.

Egypt’s AN/TWQ-1 Avenger vehicle is used to provide short-range air defence. The vehicle comprises a manned turret on a modified Humvee armed with eight Stinger surface-to-air missiles. Avengers have been in Egyptian service for a number of years. They have also been seen on board Egypt’s two Mistral class landing helicopter dock vessels.