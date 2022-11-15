US, Angola host military medical readiness exercise

The Angolan Armed Forces, in partnership with the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and 807th Medical Command, Army Reserve, are hosting a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX).

The exercise, which runs from 8 to 18 November in the Angolan capital Luanda, is the first of six MEDREXs in Africa scheduled for fiscal year 2023.

“We have a shared interest in promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Africa,” said Major General Tod Wasmund, commanding general of SETAF-AF. “The MEDREX programme is an important component of that where our efforts – working with our African partners – address complex medical challenges.”

MEDREXs allow the military teams to exchange medical techniques and procedures that build and strengthen treatment capabilities resulting in a ready medical force and strengthened relationships between the partners, the US Army said.

Teams of US Army and Angolan military medical professionals are providing medical care to patients in the community. They are performing a wide range of services at Hospital Militar Principal in the areas of general surgery, anaesthesiology, operating room procedures, OB/GYN and emergency room care over the 11-day MEDREX.

“This exercise is another highlight in our partnership that began with assistance in controlling and treating HIV/AIDS for nearly 20 years and has contributed over $600 million to strengthening the health sector in that time,” said Major Ryan Holland, chief, Office of Security Cooperation, US Embassy, Angola. “Medical cooperation is a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship and is a critical aspect of our nation’s efforts to promote prosperity, security, and good governance.”

US Africa Command Commander, General Michael Langley, visited Angola to observe the exercise, and also interacted with senior Angola defence officials in Luanda on 10 November.

The exercise comes after the US Navy vessel USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams paid a port visit to Luanda, arriving on 2 November. The US Navy said the vessel hosted a reception to continue building relationships with senior Angolan government and military leaders while the crew participated in community service acts alongside Angolan Navy sailors.

“After an extended period of time at sea where we worked side-by-side with our Angolan partners in maritime exercise Grand African NEMO, we are pleased to have the opportunity to build on that partnership with a port visit to Luanda,” said Captain Michael E Concannon, commanding officer, USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams.

Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams last visited Luanda in September 2021.







“The US works closely with Angola on maritime security and maritime domain awareness. Additionally, Angola participated in exercise Obangame Express in March 2022, a multinational maritime exercise sponsored by US Africa Command. These exercises strengthen partnerships and allow countries to work more closely on shared transnational maritime challenges,” the US Navy said.