Unnamed African country orders 100 DongFeng vehicles

An undisclosed African country in 2020 ordered 100 DongFeng Warrior armoured vehicles from China.

On 15 August DongFeng and Poly Technologies signed the ‘N720’ cooperation agreement and purchase letter of intent in the largest purchase contract signed by Dongfeng and Poly, Chinese media reported.

According to the agreement and the letter of intent, Poly Technology was to purchase more than 100 DongFeng Warriors and spare parts for export to a certain African country.







The DongFeng Warrior (Mengshi) family of 4×4 MRAP/off-road vehicles was initially developed by DongFeng from the license-built Hummer H1, while later generations of the vehicles are of indigenous design.