Tunisia using unmanned robots to enforce lockdown

Tunisia’s Ministry of Interior is using the locally developed P-Guard unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) to monitor the streets of the capital Tunis as part of the government’s COVID-19 coronavirus response.

The vehicle was seen in Tunis on Tuesday after the Ministry of Interior contracted Enova Robotics to help patrol and enforce the country’s lockdown order, effective since 22 March.

Enova describes the P-Guard is a rugged security robot for multi-terrain applications. To perform its functions, the robot incorporates a set of infrared cameras arranged to cover the entire surrounding of the robot, an omni-directional audio acquisition system, thermal camera and a sound and light alarm system. The robot incorporates a GPS to locate in its environment and a laser telemetry system.

The robot has a load capacity of 20 kg, weight of 180 kg and speed of 12 km/h. It is 1.4 metres long. Using its camera and sensors, the P-Guard is particularly able to automatically detect intrusion and negative behaviours and send real time alerts and video, Enova said.







Enova Robotics was established in Tunisia in 2014. It specialises in robot design and manufacturing. Its main specialties are autonomous mobile robots and field service robotics applications, design and manufacturing of new mobile robots and the development of own-brand robots, R&D robotics projects and special robot system design.