Tunisia unveils domestic APC

The Tunisian military has unveiled a locally developed armoured personnel carrier (APC) prototype.

It was revealed on 24 June during the Tunisian military’s 64th anniversary celebrations. Tunisian president Kais Saied inspected the vehicle along with defence minister Imad al-Hazqi and other military officials.

Saied also examined components and equipment manufactured by Ministry of National Defence workshops.

Called Barb after a breed of North African horse (also called the Berber horse), the four-door, 4×4 vehicle was seen fitted with an open-top machinegun turret. Few other details are available about the vehicle. Video released during the event shows it seats four people, plus the turret operator.







Tunisia has recently acquired a large number of armoured vehicles from Turkey, including Ejder Yalcins from Nurol Makina and Kirpis from BMC (Tunisia also has some BMC Vurans on order). These join its AML-60, AML-90 and EE-9 Cascavel reconnaissance vehicles and Bastion, Dingo-1, EE-11 Urutu, Fiat 6614, Pitbull, Typhoon and VAC Mk 3 armoured personnel carriers/armoured patrol vehicles.