Toyota SA’s KZN plant now protected by Svi-armoured Hilux fleet

Vehicle armouring specialist SVI Engineering has armoured a fleet of Hilux double-cab bakkies deployed to help protect Toyota South Africa Motors’ vehicle-manufacturing plant in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Hilux – which is produced for the local and export markets alongside the Fortuner, Corolla Cross, Corolla Quest and Hi-Ace Ses’fikile at the Japanese firm’s Prospecton facility south of Durban – has received SVI’s semi-discreet B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring kit for Toyota SA Motors’ security division. Each vehicle in the fleet of armoured Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider double-cab bakkies boasts full ballistic protection against assault rifles, including the AK-47, R1 and R5, SVI Engineering said.

The Prospecton plant – which suffered extensive flood damage in April 2022 – was forced to close for more than a week in July 2021 owing to civil unrest in the region. Though the factory did not incur any damage, the riots and looting in parts of the province meant production had to be halted, impacting both local customer deliveries and exports.

Nicol Louw, Business Development Director at SVI, said SVI is pleased to play a role in the protection of one of South Africa’s foremost automotive manufacturing facilities.

“Our B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for the Hilux is already the preferred choice in South Africa’s broader security industry, where it saves lives virtually on a weekly basis, and we’re immensely proud that SVI-armoured bakkies now form part of Toyota SA Motors’ security fleet, too,” said Louw.

The Stopgun V2.0 package provides a B6 armouring solution to combat crime, escort valuables in transit or use for mining patrols. The semi-discreet kit is available for the single-, extended- and double-cab body styles. It takes around four weeks to prepare and three weeks to install.







In addition to integrated door armour and ballistic glass, the roof, front fenders, all pillars and part of the firewall gain B6 bullet-resistant protection, as do critical under-bonnet components such as the battery and ABS unit. Furthermore, the curtain airbag (where fitted as standard) remains fully functional. Gunports are provided as standard but can be deleted upon request, while a front suspension upgrade is also included in the price.