Senegal orders 105 mm howitzers from Nexter

Nexter has been contracted to supply LG1 105 mm towed howitzers to Senegal in the first direct sale between Senegal’s military and the French company.

Next said the contract to supply eight howitzers came into force on 20 April.

Dominique Guillet, Director of Nexter’s Arms and Ammunition business unit, said he was delighted with this sale which “initiates a fruitful cooperation between Nexter and the Senegalese Armed Forces”.

Nexter is providing six Narwhal 20 mm remote weapon stations to equip the three OPV 58S offshore patrol vessels being built by French shipyard Piriou for the Senegalese Navy. These will be delivered between 2023 and 2024.

Senegal will join Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, and Malaysia as LG1 operators.

The LG1 is a 105 mm towed howitzer that weighs in at 1 650 kg, allowing it to be transported by most aircraft and vehicles and even be parachuted.







“The Senegalese army chose this gun because it perfectly meets the requirements of modern combat: thanks to its lightness and unequalled rate of fire, it can be put into action in less than 30 seconds by a crew of five gunners, fire 12 shots per minute, and this, at a maximum range of 17 km,” Nexter said, thanks to extended range munitions like the Nexter Arrowtech ERG 3. It is also capable of direct fire up to 2 km.