Satcom Enhances Multiband Communication with AFRACAL 2 Dual Military Amplifier

Satcom (PTY) Ltd, a leader in secure and tactical communication solutions, is proud to showcase the capabilities of its AFRACAL 2 Wideband Dual Military Amplifier. This advanced amplifier is designed to deliver reliable communication across multiple frequency bands, making it an ideal complement to the Leopard Wideband Radio. With the ability to amplify the entire frequency range of 1.6-512 MHz, the AFRACAL 2 ensures enhanced operational effectiveness, maximizing the full potential of the multiband Leopard Radio in diverse tactical scenarios.

The AFRACAL 2 boasts a dual amplifier configuration. The first amplifier covers frequencies from 1.6 MHz to 88 MHz, delivering 125W of power for HF and 100W for VHF Low Band applications. The second amplifier extends the frequency range from 30 MHz to 512 MHz, providing 50W of power. The system’s automatic routing and switching capabilities ensure that signals are directed to the appropriate amplifier and antenna.

Key Specifications:

Amplifier 1: Amplifier 1 : Operates from 1.6 MHz to 30 MHz at 125W and 30 MHz to 88 MHz at 100W.

: Operates from 1.6 MHz to 30 MHz at 125W and 30 MHz to 88 MHz at 100W. Amplifier 2 : Covers the 30 MHz to 512 MHz range at 50W.

: Covers the 30 MHz to 512 MHz range at 50W. Automatic Switching : Automatically routes RF inputs and outputs to the appropriate band antenna.

: Automatically routes RF inputs and outputs to the appropriate band antenna. Power : Supports 12-36V DC input.

: Supports 12-36V DC input. ATU: Includes an antenna tuner port for mobile and naval applications.

Glen Brown, Head of Operations at Satcom (PTY) Ltd, shared insights on the AFRACAL 2: “The AFRACAL 2 amplifier showcases our commitment to versatile, multiband communication solutions. Its ability to automatically switch antennas across a wide frequency range ensures seamless adaptability and reliable performance, allowing our clients to maintain effective communication in diverse operational scenarios.”

Satcom (PTY) Ltd, established in 1991 and part of the August 26 Group of Companies, continues to lead in technological innovation. Based in Windhoek, Namibia, the company specialises in the design and production of high-quality military communication equipment, versatile mounting systems, and related accessories.

For further details about the AFRACAL 2 Wideband Dual Military Amplifier and other products from Satcom (PTY) Ltd, please click here or contact us.

About Satcom (PTY) Ltd: Satcom (PTY) Ltd is a leading provider of secure and tactical communication systems, headquartered in Windhoek, Namibia. Founded in 1991, the company is committed to excellence in military communication technology, delivering high-performance solutions to a global clientele.