RDM awarded 60 mm mortar contract

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has been awarded a contract from an international customer for a range of 60 mm mortar rounds.

RDM will by the end of 2021 supply the customer with conventional 60 mm, long-range 60 mm and advanced 60 mm patrol mortar ammunition, Rheinmetall said on 1 October.

The order is worth a figure in the mid-single-digit million euro range.

“RDM is collaborating with various partners in order to boost the guidance function in our range of our 120mm mortar ammunition,” stated Frans Landsberg, RDM’s Mortar Product Manager.

The complete mortar suite, consisting of 60 mm, 81 mm and 12 0mm mortar ammunition, features an insensitive high explosive (IHE) warhead with pre-formed fragmentation (PFF).

The company plans to follow the artillery systems with rocket-assisted technology in the near future and become the world’s foremost system house for mortar ammunition.







“In order for us to meet the needs of our customers we need to enhance our capabilities, as we are one of the leading pioneers in indirect fire. We will continue to push the envelope to ensure we stay ahead of the pack in technology and innovation,” stated RDM’s CEO, Jan-Patrick Helmsen.