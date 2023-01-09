Police recover stolen military explosives, equipment

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the haul recovered on 22 December came after police followed up on information that the explosives were allegedly going to be delivered to illegal miners in Snake Road.

“The team immediately operationalised the information and descended on the scene, where they found a box with seven hand grenades, one CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and eighteen military switches,” she said.

Mathe said members of the Germiston Bomb Disposal Unit were deployed to the scene to recover the explosive devices.

“To ensure the safety and security of the surrounding communities, one of the hand grenades which was found to be unstable was destroyed on the spot (IN SITO) to prevent any injuries and damage to property.







“A multidisciplinary team has been dispatched to monitor the area to effect possible arrests,” she said. “An enquiry has also been registered to determine the origin of the explosive devices and equipment.”