Over a million rounds of ammunition looted from Durban container

More than 1.5 million rounds of ammunition have apparently been stolen during looting in Durban.

News24 reported that sources in law enforcement said the ammunition was imported from Brazil and looted from a container depot in Mobeni south of Durban.

“Sources with knowledge of the incident said that the bullets were stored in a container at a depot on Leicester Road in the Durban south basin – an industrial precinct which was overrun by looters during the week. The lion’s share remains missing,” News24 said.

It appears the looters had inside knowledge of the shipment, which was stored high off the ground.

While visiting police operations in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that 10 000 rounds of ammunition, thought to have originated from the container, were seized.

A shipping invoice which defenceWeb has seen, and which has not been verified as authentic, appeared to show that the ammunition was ordered in February this year by Centurion-based outdoor and sporting goods company Formalito, and supplied by Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos, one of the world’s largest ammunition manufacturers.







According to the invoice, the container contained 800 000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and several hundred thousand rounds of .38, .32, .44, .45, .357 and .40 calibre ammunition.