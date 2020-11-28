Nexter partners with South Africa’s Radel on Central Tyre Inflation Systems

Nexter has been designing and manufacturing Central Tyre Inflation Systems (CTIS) for over 30 years, with many international civil and military customers, and has now partnered with Radel, a highly qualified supplier in South Africa.

Radel was established in 1995 as a distributor of electrical, electronic and electro-mechanical products and is the South African distributor for Nexter’s SYEGON Central Tyre Inflation System, providing technical support as well.

South Africa is an important market for CTIS given the large number of armoured vehicle manufacturers active. SYEGON has significant market penetration, with Husky, RG31, G6, RG12, Arlan, Matador, Marauder, Maverick and Mbombe vehicles equipped with SYEGON CTIS systems, or SYEGON components.

About SYEGON CTIS: sometimes imitated but never surpassed

The electrical system of a vehicle is a web of interlinked wires. It interconnects systems and subsystems with bi-directional control and information sharing capability. This is the vehicle nervous system that is central to all vehicle functionality. As engines, transmissions and vehicle electrical systems became more sophisticated there was a need to share an ever increasing amount of data between different vehicle components, which gave rise to CAN bus. J1939 is a CAN bus protocol standard widely adopted on all types of vehicles covering different industries as a means for electronic control units to communicate and distribute diagnostic information. The benefits of being able to share more information and opening up a wide range of control possibilities have greatly outweighed the increased complexity that a digital system brings.

In a digital vehicle system, the flow of control and feedback information is mostly through a data bus. By having all control and information elements on a vehicle interlinked through a single or multiple J1939 buses there is an adherence to a single protocol and open sharing of information. This provides access to all vehicle information and also uniformity in the way that troubleshooting can be performed. Adding further electronic units to the vehicle is simplified as it only needs to interface with the bus and not a complex proprietary wire and signal system.

Along with the digital vehicle systems came intelligent dash designs. With the myriad of additional information available from the vehicle bus the art has been to condense and simplify the interface to the driver. The driver is not bombarded with a constant stream of diagnostic information, but rather provided warnings and failures when it is important.

The Nexter SYEGON central tyre inflation system can be interfaced directly with a J1939 bus. It is possible to control all features of the CTIS directly from the intelligent dash. Selection of terrain mode or vehicle load is then customized according to the required user interface. The filtering and presentation of tire information, such as pressures, active load or terrain settings and any warning information, such as leaks or punctures is fully integrated with the vehicle dash design.

In addition the Nexter CTIS offers valuables features as standard:

– it supports standard J1939 failure messages in the DM1 format so that it can be processed by COTS warning banks or displays without extensive programming.

– Multi EPCU feature for applications that require more than 4 axles (5-axle vehicle or truck-and-trailer assembly)

– Multi configuration feature for applications where a vehicle exits in different variant that requires customized config (different pressure settings, tire volume, compressor flow capacity). Up to 4 configurations can be downloaded in a single unit; customer can select the appropriate config from the Control Panel.

Access to information is provided via a display or diagnostic connector so that the advanced operator that needs more detailed diagnostic, health and usage information can do so.

Digital design has brought about an increased amount of safety features. There are automated interlocks that prevent harm to operators and protect the drive train. There are condition monitoring and control functions that extend the lifetime of components. The much greater availability of information also makes it possible to filter and provide the critical warnings to the driver across all systems.

About Radel

Radel has the in-house capability to support its customers on the specification, design and manufacturing of vehicle electrical systems. Radel has developed its knowledge over many years and has experience across various projects in different continents, with designs and equipment standing the test of trials, active service and combat usage.

Radel understands the needs of the customer and has provided efficient and simple relay switched designs that seamlessly integrate with a digital drive train to advanced digital systems with intelligent dash and health, usage and monitoring throughout the vehicle. Radel follows defence standards in the design, manufacturing and testing of components and systems and have an in-house EMI (electromagnetic interference) screening facility. Years of development have been dedicated to development to achieve the stringent requirements imposed by defence EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) standards.

Radel’s design is complimented by in-house developed electronic control units. Understanding the intricacies of vehicle design, Radel has been able to develop control units to be an efficient and effective part of the design. Units are tested according to defence standards.

Radel’s range of control units includes the following:

Electronic control boxes

Power distribution units

Vehicle body controllers

I/O units

Pneumatic controllers

Door controllers

Intelligent dash controllers

Warning banks

