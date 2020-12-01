Multinational Joint Task Force receives additional support from European Union

In fulfilment of its pledge to provide additional support to enhance the operational efficiency of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency, the European Union (EU) has provided command, control, communication and information systems (C3IS) to the Force.

In line with the agreement for implementation of this support, training has been jointly organised by the service providers and Force headquarters, based in N’Djamena, Chad, for personnel who would operate the C3IS equipment across the MNJTF sectors, according to Colonel Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF.

While declaring the training opened, the Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf commended the EU for the provision of the C3IS equipment, describing it as ‘most critical’ to enhancing the operational performance of the troops in the field.

The Force Commander expressed appreciation for the additional support, which is closely related to the recent provision of helicopters and petroleum oil and lubricants through the framework of the African Union to MNJTF. The C3IS project will enable conveyance of classified messages and communication through the secured net. Yusuf commended the service providers for their display of resilience and vigour in the execution of the project.

The Force Commander assured the EU that all the support provided will be optimally utilised in accordance with the global best practices to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops. He urged the Sector Commanders, in whose custody the equipment will be, to ensure proper utilisation, maintenance and safety of the equipment.

On its part, the MNJTF has taken steps to provide alternative power supply at the Sector HQs in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the communication equipment.

When completed, the C3IS system is expected to enable rapid deployment of strategic and operational communication capabilities within the MNJTF area of operation.







The MNJTF is a combined multinational formation of mostly military units from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. First organised in 1994, the force is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram Insurgency.