Morocco acquiring ground command and control equipment from the US

The United States has approved a possible $141 million sale of MIDS-JTRS ground command and control equipment to Morocco.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on 25 August, stating that Morocco has requested to buy six Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS). Also included in the proposed deal are KY-100M Narrowband/Wideband Terminals; KIV-78 and KIV-77 Cryptographic Appliques; AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loader (SKL); additional secure communications, cryptographic devices, and precision navigation equipment as well as spares and training.

“The proposed sale will improve Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and target acquisition for its security and defence,” the DSCA stated. “The capability is a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its self-defence. Morocco has demonstrated a commitment to modernizing its military and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces.”







The main contractors would be General Atomic Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Leonardo.