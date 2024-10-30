Mlangeni Regiment musketry simulator shows its worth

Johannesburg-based SA Army Reserve Force unit, the Andrew Mlangeni Regiment, used its state-of-the-art electronic musketry facility to show the cost effectiveness of this training aid to fellow units in southern Gauteng.

Reporting on the exercise, Regiment Staff Officer 3 Communication Lieutenant Nombasa Buqa wrote the regiment, formerly the SA Irish, boasts valuable musketry facility equipped with an electronic learning aiming correction system and “a live Indoor shooting range. The range is used by landward force personnel to hone their musketry skills with R4 assault rifles and 9 mm pistols.

The invitation to fellow units was not only an opportunity to showcase the shooting simulator but also to review what is termed “standard working procedure” and test upgrades to the aiming correction system post maintenance.

“The exercise,” according to Buqa, “was a success with the system performing flawlessly under pressure”.

The Mlangeni musketry training simulator is available to SA Army Reserve and Regular units on request. It can be used for combat readiness and continuation training as well as other musketry skills. A trained regiment team is on hand for the benefit of visiting units.