Kill that fire – instantly

Military and other specialised purpose-built vehicles (SPBV) that operate in volatile environments are often at high risk due to the threat of fire and explosives. Fogmaker South Africa is demonstrating its automatic fire suppression system at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition this week.

“The Fogmaker system is based on the fire triangle, which we call ‘Triple Action’,” explained Desmond Khoza, sales representative. “The Triple Action refers to the fire suppression system’s ability to address all three sides of the Fire Triangle by (a) depriving the fire of oxygen, (b) removing heat by cooling the gases and hot surfaces, and (c) by covering all surfaces with a foam preventing any fuel from being available for combustion.” The ability to cool surfaces below the flash point of the fuel reduces the likelihood of re-ignition.

He said vehicles used by the military and other forces could get stranded in the event of a fire occurring inside the engine compartment or around the tyres. If the fire is not extinguished in seconds, the occupants could be in danger.

“Engine compartments of armoured vehicles are enclosed and encapsulated against ballistic and explosive attacks, which can generate high temperatures,” Khoza stated. “Such high temperatures and explosive attacks increase the risk of fire. Therefore, the Fogmaker system is now much sought after.”

According to Khoza, it is easy to install, easy to clean and recharge, and has a low lifecycle cost.

In a demonstration at AAD 2022, Khoza ignited diesel fuel in several trays to simulate a pool fire in a mock engine compartment. A spray fire was then added through the injection of diesel under pressure to simulate a ruptured hydraulic or diesel hose. As the flames engulfed the engine compartment, the burnt gas temperature rose to 800°C before the Fogmaker was manually activated. Within 10 seconds the temperature of the burnt gas decreased to around 130°C, then cooled down even further. In addition to the rapid extinguishing, the risk of re-ignition was minimised.

He further explained that the mechanical system comprises a pressurised piston accumulator containing water (H2O) and nitrogen (N2). This is coupled to the 8 mm stainless steel piping with patented nozzles installed within the engine compartment. In the event of a fire, the system automatically activates, or if detected early, it can be manually activated by the occupants.

Reignition prevention

The existing suppressant system is water-based, with a 3% aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) that creates a protective barrier on the surface of any flammable material or fuel. The latter prevents the fuel from combusting again.

According to Khoza, the Fogmaker is mechanical, which precludes electrical wiring to enable the system. “It activates simply through the pressurisation of the system. A trip line in the engine compartment burns through, resulting in pressure dropping and activating the fire suppressant,” he stated.

More than 250 000 Fogmaker units, designed and manufactured in Sweden, have been installed in 50 countries around the world since 1995. Fogmaker South Africa is the sole distributor for Southern Africa, with representative offices in several cities in South Africa, Zambia and Botswana, as well as distributor partners in Ghana, Nigeria and Togo.

Fogmaker is numerous global certifications and approvals, including the Fire Protection Association of Southern Africa, the United Nations UN R-107 Vehicle Registration, the Australian AS-5062 standards, Sweden’s PCR 197/183 Swedish Fire Protection Association and the SMA, Swedish Maritime Administration. It also holds approval from SAMSA, the South African Maritime Safety Authority.

Fogmaker South Africa is also the appointed distributor of QTEC foam fire suppression systems for Southern Africa. QTEC is manufactured in Australia and certified to Australian AS5062 standards. According to John Russell, Managing Director, “This engineered foam system is ideally suited to protect very large mobile machines as well as fixed plant and equipment, such as remote bunded diesel tanks and electrical transformers.”

QTEC has the ability as a stand-alone pressurised fire suppression system with is automatically activated via a pressurised detection line, totally independent of electrical power.

Besides the military environment, the Fogmaker fire suppression system is used in the mining, transport, maritime, and forestry segments.







Visit Fogmaker at Hangar 2 Outside Display OS1 at Air Force Base Waterkloof or visit www.fogmaker.co.za.