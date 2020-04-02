Ivory Coast to receive trucks from South Korea

Towards the end of this year Ivory Coast’s military will take delivery of 100 trucks from South Korea’s KIA to replace its French-made ACMAT vehicles.

This is according to local media reports citing a government letter stating the order, worth 5 billion CFA francs or $10 million, is to replace the Ivorian Army’s ACMAT vehicles made by France’s Arquus. The vehicles were apparently ordered by the Ministry of Defence but blocked by General Vagondo Diomande, Chief of Staff of the Presidency and Commander of the country’s Security Group (GSPR).







The contract was eventually unblocked by the president Alassane Outtara on the advice of his brother Birahima Outtara.