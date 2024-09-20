IAG expanding African presence

The International Armoured Group (IAG) has brought two of its armoured vehicles to AAD 2024 as it continues to expand its African presence, with a focus on lighter and more agile vehicles.

The company has sold its armoured vehicles to several African countries – for example its Guardian 4×4 to Mali – and is pushing for greater market presence by exhibiting at AAD 2024 as well as other exhibitions in Africa. Earlier this year the company participated in ASEC 2024 in Ethiopia, followed by IDEC 2024 in Ghana – it has plans to expand its participation in different events across the continent in the future.

At Air Force Base Waterkloof this week IAG has brought its RILA Xtreme MRAP (mine-resistant, ambush-protected) vehicle and Guardian Xtreme armoured personnel carrier (APC)/MRAP. The RILA Xtreme (named after the highest mountain in Bulgaria) is fully certified to NATO STANAG 4569 Level 4 blast protection, providing protection against 10 kg of TNT detonated under the wheels or hull, and 100 kg of TNT side blasts.

The RILA Xtreme has a maximum speed of 110 km/h and total seating capacity for 10 fully equipped personnel in blast attenuation seats.

The RILA has been developed into an 8×8 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), and this is being further modified with amphibious capability. IAG intends to launch it by early next year in time for the IDEX 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The smaller Guardian Xtreme was developed in 2019 and is IAG’s first STANAG 4569 certified vehicle, certified to Level 2 blast protection (6 kg of TNT detonated under any wheel and under the hull). IAG said the Guardian Xtreme is one of the lightest in its class with an excellent horsepower per ton ratio – engine options range from 6.7 to 7.3 litre V8 and V10 engines. It can sit ten to 12 fully equipped personnel including driver and commander.

IAG believes its vehicles can contribute to Africa’s strategic, defence and law enforcement sectors by meeting their increased demand for lighter, more manoeuvrable and faster tactical armoured vehicles. These are backed up by IAG’s local presence along with its exclusive partners, who conduct local production as well as after sales support and service.

The company sees substantial demand from military and law enforcement for tactical armoured vehicles globally, and is catering to these demands with offices and manufacturing locations in the United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and Bulgaria.

“We live in turbulent times with an increased global focus on defence and new technologies. Many countries are upgrading their ageing and obsolete fleets with new technologies focusing on light weight armour, increased protection and unmanned capabilities,” IAG said. Conflict has witnessed hugely increased demand for armoured vehicles, not only in Ukraine but other conflict regions around the world.

IAG’s portfolio includes nearly 100 different armoured vehicle models ranging from armoured SUVs to armoured buses, and MRAPS. Its factory in Bulgaria is one of the largest privately owned armoured vehicle manufacturing plants globally, and through all its manufacturing locations IAG can produce hundreds of vehicles per month. It currently has 500 employees and these numbers are growing in line with the expansion of IAG’s locations worldwide.