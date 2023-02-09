Mbatha holds first 2023 CArmy communication period

The three-star general leading the largest component of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Lawrence Mbatha set the tone for officers and personnel at SA Army headquarters for the year ahead during a communication period.

Lieutenant General Mbatha told the gathering the 2015 Defence Review “as a policy document demands of us as the Department of Defence (DoD) align and develop the SANDF as a professional competent defence force capable of executing its constitutional mandate”.

He shared his intent with those present saying, among others, “the short term concept of the SA Army lays the foundation for execution of the medium term end state” as reported by Captain Lehutšo Phahlamohlaka. “This end state remains to arrest the decline [of the SANDF as set out in the 2015 Defence Review]. In the short term, the focus in achieving this will be discipline, improving control, focusing on governance, risk and compliance and going back to basics”.

Phahlamohlaka wrote for SANDF social media Mbatha’s references were to remind “the collective leadership of the SA Army” it understood the landward force’s mission. This is to “ultimately prepare, provide and sustain a professional combat ready landward force for employment by CSANDF (General Rudzani Maphwanya) across the spectrum of conflict”.







He made his audience aware of the army budget and staffing as well as exercises, operations and Armed Forces Day in addition to the 2023 CArmy Legacy Project.