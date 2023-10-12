Ex Nguizani ups SADC logistics capacity

A just completed logistic exercise has, according to a Southern African Development Community (SADC) statement, “strengthened the operational capacity” of the regional bloc’s standby force (SF).

The exercise – Nguizani – took place in the Angolan capital Luanda and was attended by senior logistics staff officers from 11 of 16 member countries.

“The successful conduct of this exercise will further strengthen relations and co-operation for a more dynamic and active SADC in responding to the various political, economic, military and social events at global level”, General Inspector Gouveia João Sá Miranda in the Angolan Ministry of National Defence and Homeland Veterans said at the exercise closing ceremony.

Nguizani was designed to strengthen and sustain the logistics system of the SADC SF and enable the force “to act efficiently during deployment in fulfilment of conflict prevention, peacekeeping and humanitarian aid missions in the region and beyond”. An earlier statement had it those taking part in Nguizani would focus on training for tactical level logistics support to intervention operations.

To bolster regional and continental efforts toward peace and security, Sá Miranda urged those involved in the SF to “forge closer co-operation in the region and with forces deployed at continental level by the African Union (AU)”.

The countries taking part in Nguizani were told by SADC Secretariat Chief of Staff, Brigadier Raymond Ndwandwe, their time and resources made the exercise a success.

“The net gains realised will add to a heightened conflict resolution capability for the SADC region and the African continent,” he said.

The exercise was billed as an opportunity for participants to learn from each other preparing the regional bloc for continental rapid deployment to support peace operations.

Logistics officers and support personnel from Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe were in Luanda for the exercise with support provided by SADC Secretariat staff.