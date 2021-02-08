Egypt unveils another Temsah APC model

Egypt has revealed another version of its Temsah (Crocodile) series of armoured personnel carriers (APCs).

At the beginning of the month, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inspected locally developed armoured vehicles, including the new Temsah 5 scout/utility vehicle as well as another vehicle that could be a locally modified Panthera T6 or T-2.

In December 2020, Egypt unveiled the 4×4 Temsah 4.

The Temsah is Egypt’s flagship locally produced armoured vehicle, which is available in a wide array of variants including a 6×6 personnel carrier, 4×4 troop transport etc. Its V-hull gives landmine protection while the hull is protected against 7.62 mm armour piercing rounds and shell splinters. It is built by the Kader Factory for Developed Industries and was first unveiled in 2016.

Since then, several variants have emerged, including the Temsah 1, Temsah 2, Temsah 3 and Temsah Light.

The 4×4 Temsah 1 weights 13 tons and has a 2.2 ton payload. Powered by a 230 hp turbo diesel engine, it can reach a maximum speed of 80 km/h. It can accommodate a two-man crew and six dismounts. A protected gun mount can be installed on the roof, while four day/night cameras give all-round surveillance.

The 6×6 Temsah 2 is a stretched version, with a more powerful 240 hp engine and higher weight (16 tons). Two more dismounts can be carried. The Temsah Light, meanwhile, weights 3.2 tons and has a 500 kg payload. It can accommodate five people. A 228 hp engine gives a maximum speed of 165 km/h. it is based on a Land Cruiser style chassis.

Unveiled in 2018 was the Temsah 3, weighting 6.4 tons with a 1.4 ton payload. It is powered by a 205 hp 6.5 litres turbo diesel engine, giving a top speed of 110 km/h. The Temsah 3 can carry a two-man crew and four dismounts. A 360° rotating turret can be installed.

The Kader Factory for Developed Industries has also developed the Temsah Bus, a 6×6 armoured vehicle able to carry two crew and 24 passengers.







Other locally manufactured armoured vehicles include the International Marathon United Technology Group (IMUT) ST-100 and ST-500. Development of these 4×4 vehicles was done in conjunction with the Ministry of Military Production.