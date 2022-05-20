Egypt seeking 5 000 TOW missiles in $700 million deal

Egypt is looking to buy 5 000 TOW 2A anti-tank missiles from the United States in a deal that could be worth up to $691 million.

The US State Department approved the possible Foreign Military Sale of 5 000 Raytheon TOW 2A Radio Frequency (RF) missiles, and 70 TOW 2A Radio Frequency Fly-to-Buy Lot Acceptance missiles. Also included in the proposed deal is missile support equipment, spares, training etc.

Congress was notified of the proposed sale on 19 May, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

“The proposed sale will enhance Egypt’s capability to strengthen its homeland defence by replenishing its stocks. The missiles will be used for counter-terrorism and border security against armoured threats and fortified positions,” the DSCA said.

Egypt has obtained more than 20 000 TOW missiles in multiple variants over the years.







The TOW 2A RF version uses a ‘stealthy’ one-way radio link, replacing the older wire-guided system. It features a tandem warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour, bunkers, fortifications etc. The TOW 2A RF can be fired from all TOW M220 launchers. Range is 3.8 km.