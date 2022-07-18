Donated AU equipment handed over to MNJTF

Military hardware donated by the African Union to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has been handed over to Sector 3 of the Task Force in Nigeria.

The equipment was handed over by MNJTF Force Commander, Major General Abdul Ibrahim, on 12 July to Commander Sector 3, Major General GM Mutkut at Maimalari Military Cantonment in NIgeria.

The equipment ranged from military trucks to armoured personnel carriers, water tankers, mobile generators, improvise explosive device detectors, tents, and office equipment. It will be used to fight terrorism in the Lake Chad area.

Ibrahim said the hardware will improve and enhance the combat efficiency of the Sector. The donation came after his visit to the African Union Logistic Base in Douola, Cameroon, where a series deliberations between the Headquarters Lake Chad Basin Commission, MNJTF and the AU was held.

“The operational equipment was meant for the four sectors that constitute the MNJTF, and that of Niger Republic has already been delivered and Nigeria’s is being delivered today, while very soon, that of Cameroon and Chad will be delivered to enhance their operational capabilities.

“I urge the troops to do more in decimating the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad region and also maintain the equipment”, the force commander said.

In January, the African Union renewed the mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force for another 12 months to continue fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in West Africa. The MNJTF, headquarter in N’Damena, Chad, is a combined multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

In January 2015, after an increase in Boko Haram terror attacks in the region, the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) decided to support the efforts of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) member states and Benin through an authorization of the deployment of the MNJTF. Thus, the MNJTF was remodeled and re-operationalized with an increased capacity of about 10 000 troops and its new Headquarters located in N’Djamena.







The Force started operations on 30 July 2015 with Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria as troop contributing countries. The AUPSC at its 1057th virtual meeting held on 14 January decided to renew its mandates for another period of 12 months with effect from 1 February 2022.