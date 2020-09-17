Chieftain appointed as African agent for L Jackson & Co Ltd

Trailer specialist Chieftain South Africa has been successfully appointed as the African agent for the supply of surplus military equipment from United Kingdom-based L Jackson & Co Ltd.

L Jackson & Co Ltd started with humble beginnings in 1950 and has grown into a world leader in the supply of ex UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and NATO trucks, equipment and machinery. More than 2 000 items of ex-military vehicles, plant and equipment are available.

The inventory offered by L Jackson & Co Ltd covers everything from bridge building equipment to armoured ambulances. For example, the company recently acquired stock of MAN 4×4 and 6×6 trucks, Land Rover utility vehicles, Mercedes G Wagons, Spartan armoured personnel carriers and Mercedes Unimogs.

Equipment can be exported around the world – L Jackson & Co Ltd can provide a comprehensive worldwide freight forwarding service and apply for and obtain export licenses as required. A recent example was the movement of several Hagglunds vehicles to Australia.

L Jackson & Co Ltd offer a wide range of vehicles and equipment, including trucks, 4x4s, tracked vehicles (such as the Hagglunds BV 206), earthmoving equipment, trailers, ambulances, generators, vehicle components, aid relief equipment and tyres. A full range of their current stock is available on www.ljacksonandco.com.

Chieftain’s 26 years of experience in the transport and logistics fields allow for honest advice in land systems and mobility divisions.

All enquiries can be forwarded to [email protected] or the number 00 27 11 740 6013 can be called for more information. Chieftain defence representatives will guide you through the process from selection to freight and delivery to port within your region.







In addition to surplus military vehicles supplied through L Jackson & Co Ltd, Chieftain Africa offers a wide range of trailers for mining, construction, agriculture and military use. These include tractor drawn, commercial truck drawn and rail trailers. Military products include three axle drawbar and three axle lowbed trailers as well as the world first Chieftain Hooklift Trailer for transporting shipping containers.