Brazilian Army Chief visits South Africa

General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva, Chief of the Brazilian Army, was in South Africa for a week-long visit aimed at deepening ties between the Brazilian and South African militaries.

The Brazilian delegation included Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Major General Marcos Américo Vieira Pessôa; Army Chief Assistant Colonel Fernando de Souza e Silva; Chief Warrant Officer Luiz Gustavo da Silva Siston; and Lieutenant Eduardo Míscula Cardoso.

They arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on 3 November, where they were welcomed by Major General Heinrich Juan Stroebel and his delegation on behalf of the Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha.

Second Lieutenant Malihlangane Miya reported for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) that the delegation first visited the Brazilian Embassy in Pretoria, allowing it to review current initiatives and assess Brazil’s military engagement and diplomatic activities within South Africa.

On 4 November the Brazilians explored historic and cultural landmarks, such as Paul Kruger Square in Pretoria and Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg. The following day, the Brazilian delegation received a presentation on the current status and future vision of the South African Army which set the stage for discussions on strengthening military ties between Brazil and South Africa, with both delegations emphasising the importance of collaboration. The bilateral talks delved into ways to enhance defence cooperation, including shared training programmes, intelligence exchanges, and strategic support across various military operations.

Following the presentations, the Brazilian delegation was taken on a guided tour of the South African Army’s various Formations and Brigades. This included visits to the SA Army War College and the SA Army Defence College, where they were introduced to the Army’s training and educational programmes. They also gained insights into South Africa’s broader defence structure, including the Air Force, Military Health Service, and other arms of service.

One of the highlights of the tour was a 6 November visit to the Lohatlha Combat Training Centre of the South African Army in the Northern Cape, where the Chief of the SA Army hosted a capability demonstration for the Brazilian delegation. The SA Army is currently preparing for Exercise Vuk’uhlome III at the CTC. The capability demonstration included a parachute drop, riot control demonstration, controlled combat engineering explosion, fire and movement drills, rocket firing, and more.

Also on 6 November, Paiva was introduced to 44 Parachute Regiment in Bloemfontein, where Officer Commanding Colonel L H Gordon provided a presentation on the regiment’s functions and achievements. The deputation observed a live demonstration by regiment staff, followed by a showcase from the Armour division. The demonstration highlighted Prime Mission Equipment (PME), particularly the SA Army’s military vehicles.

Back in Pretoria on 7 November, the Brazilians visited Armscor before heading to the Union Buildings, and Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg. The delegation departed the following day.

Brazil and South Africa share commitments to peacekeeping and security within their regions, and this visit offers an ideal platform to build on these shared objectives, the SANDF said, adding that both South Africa and Brazil are members of the BRICS alliance and the visit represented an opportunity to discuss and enhance joint military initiatives, particularly in peacekeeping and tactical cooperation.

Most recently, the Brazilian Navy warship BNS Defensora was in South Africa for Exercise Ibsamar VIII in October. Brazilian military personnel in the Democratic Republic of Congo regularly provide South African peacekeepers there with jungle warfare training. As far back as 2013, South Africa identified the fact that training South African soldiers in jungle warfare was something Brazil could offer.