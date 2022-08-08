ATMIS 24 APCs better off

Mobility of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops has been boosted with an additional 24 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) donated to the continental mission by the US.

The vehicles, an ATMIS communique has it, will be used by the Djiboutian contingent in joint military operations with the Somali National Army (SNA) in and around Beletweyne and other areas in the Hiraan region.

Handing over the APCs at ATMIS headquarters in Mogadishu, US ambassador to Somalia Larry Andre, reiterated his government’s support for efforts to bring peace and stability to Somalia and the greater Horn of Africa region.

“An expression of our support, among others, is the donation of these vehicles to help protect African Union (AU) forces, in this case Djibouti’s military contingent. as they travel roads which often will be booby-trapped by dangerous explosive devices,” said Andre.

“We know this equipment will make a difference by increasing pressure on Al-Shabaab. This is in keeping with the Somalia transition plan (STP), which will see an increase in handing responsibilities to Somalia’s security forces,” he added.

Fiona Lortan, Deputy Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chair (DSRCC), took receiot the vehicles on behalf of the mission. She pointed out their arrival was opportune as ATMIS is reconfiguring troops and equipment.

Al Shabaab has over a period of time engaged AU troops and SNA soldiers in asymmetric warfare, with a focus on improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on main supply routes and in built-up locations. The donated vehicles will enhance ATMIS’ counter IED capability and aid in protecting civilians, critical infrastructure and sensitive sites as well as facilitating provision of humanitarian supplies.





