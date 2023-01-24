Armscor issues RFI for new APCs, unlocking potential for SA’s defence industry

Armscor issued a Request for Information (RFI) on 12 January for the procurement of armoured personnel carriers (APCs) for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The RFI, numbered SA Army/R/403/6, calls for a 2+8 seat APC capable of counterinsurgency operations with variable ballistic and mine protection able to defeat an 8 kg mine. The vehicles would replace or supplement the current Mamba and Casspir, which are in need of replacement. The closing date for the RFI was 19 January.

The RFI presents an opportunity for the South African defence industry (SADI) to truly unlock its potential, while also ensuring that the SANDF secures a new fleet of motorized infantry vehicles in a timely manner and with a stable financing plan. However, the SADI faces challenges in supplying export-focused, innovative products, and government promotion and financial support are needed to overcome these challenges.

The South African government had planned to hold a defence industry lekgotla in 2022, but it did not take place. I have previously written about mechanisms to uplift the SADI and address its core challenges, and believe that the SADI is capable of expanding quickly to fulfil niche markets based on local needs. The SADI can provide solutions in seven cluster groupings: 1) Connected Forces for Rapid Reaction, 2) Air Lift Capability, 3) Close Air Support, 4) High Mobility Infantry Capability, 5) Enhanced Fire-power, Manoeuvre and Protection for Landward Forces, 6) EEZ Patrol and Fire Power Capability, and 7) Sea-Landed Capability.

The industry uplift must be achieved in a financially constrained environment, as the Strategic Defence Account fund is currently being phased out. This presents an opportunity for industry self-funding for capability supply or future Public Private Partnership (PPP) opportunities. The Eastern Gauteng Defence Mobility (EGDM) Cluster, supplying high mobility armoured fighting vehicles, could be one of the high-performing clusters, with a high success rate in penetrating the international market. However, this cluster does not currently seem to want to work together.

If the EGDM Cluster were allocated around R5 billion guaranteed yearly on a contract basis, it would be possible to unlock investment of between R10-15 billion in the cluster for establishing local capability. This aligns with the stated goal of the Minister of Trade and Industry of allocating R200 billion for industry investment over the next five years.

The Motorised and Mechanised infantry require armoured combat vehicles and if the local industry supplies them to the SANDF, it has better chances of exporting them. Government can assist by distributing an APC order across multiple suppliers. The SANDF is paying the price for using a single supplier (Denel Land Systems) to manufacture the Badger infantry fighting vehicle, which is still nowhere near series production 20 years from the RFP being issued.

Here is an alternative for consideration that can maximise the potential of the EGDM Cluster. Firstly, Denel has the Badger project and this needs to be brought back on track. The Badger should be offset with some Paramount Mbombe 8s, possibly in Missile and Command versions (the first Badgers will be Section and Fire Support variants). The reserve force can use Life Extension Ratels from OTT Solutions.

The Motorised Brigade could be a mix of platforms from 3 or 4 SADI suppliers that already have APCs meeting the RFI requirements and are locally built targeting the international market. Based on what was on offer at AAD, I would select the following on technical solution and market penetration potential, not price. The OTT Technology M36 Puma Mk 6 is competitive option as Section Variant. The DCD Springbok with GC2T solution can be applied as a Command Variant. The Twiga Nyati 4×4 can be repurposed as an Ambulance Variant. In addition to these three variants that were requested in the APC RFI, I would add the ICP REVA 6×6 configured in a recovery variant that can also be repurposed as a mobile workshop for the APC fleet.

This approach covers seven suppliers in the EGDM cluster. The RFI called for existing proven designs and there are seven suppliers that can contribute, but each of them is supporting a network of mission and sub-system suppliers. The potential is to lift up around 60 smaller companies that can align with the EGDM cluster representing perhaps 10 000 jobs.

To ensure a minimum 80% operational availability for the fleet, a potential solution could be a joint maintenance consortium. Armscor could also function as the contracting party for foreign SANDF deployments and offer support contracts to security-related entities in South Africa like the police and Border Management Authority.

The armoured vehicle manufacturers need to come together to put forward a joint solution. This can be applied to the six other clusters. The maritime sector offered a similar approach a number of years ago on the inshore patrol vessel, offshore patrol vessel, and hydrographic survey vessel tenders. It was unsuccessful as it was proposed after formal RFP proposal submissions and the Armscor tender approach favoured a winner takes all approach.

The APC solution is only at RFI stage. Industry needs to place a marker to ensure that all flourish into the future. I hope this does not go against the potential EGDM cluster role player’s natural instinct to battle to the death, but rather think All for One, One for All. Who would be willing to co-ordinate such an initiative? The Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industry Association (AMD) is the logical place to start. Just think, all of the suppliers mentioned are represented on the new AMD board.







Written by James Kerr, Orion Consulting CC, which provides Market Entry Strategy and Bid & Proposal services to the Aerospace & Defence related industry and assists international SME mission system product suppliers to gain traction in South Africa. Kerr has assisted various companies to enter, or expand footprint in, the defence industry with air, land and naval systems. He also served as a navigator, and completed an engineering degree, while in the South African Air Force for 13 years.