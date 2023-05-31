Armscor hosting annual Analytical Chemistry Course

Armscor is hosting 23 scientists from 13 African countries during the 13th annual Analytical Chemistry Course taking place at its Protechnik Laboratories. The course is offered under the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPWC) to strengthen cooperation with Africa on the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The course runs from 29 May to 9 June. Armscor said that scientists will get an opportunity to learn how to conduct and verify samples, learn about the degradation of chemical warfare agents, explore instrument usage and software as well as method validation, analysis and basis maintenance of laboratory equipment.

“We are looking forward to use our state-of-the-art facilities to impart knowledge on scientists from across the African continent. This course will enable participants to gain sound knowledge of the principles, procedures and applications of gas chromatography techniques for the analysis of chemicals related to the Convention,” said Dr Noel Mkaza; Group Executive – Research and Development at Armscor.

Protechnik Laboratories is a strategic facility within the Research and Development Department at Armscor. It is an applied chemistry or biochemistry facility with a primary focus on chemical and biological research. Biomedical studies are undertaken focusing on characterisation and identification techniques for biological warfare agents.

Protechnik conducts project work in the field of chemical and biological defence on behalf of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Protechnik also provides technical support under contract to the South African Council for the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction on technical aspects related to the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

In addition to the above, new business opportunities are explored in the areas of contract synthesis of commercial fine chemicals, analytical method development, analysis of commercial products and environmental samples, testing and evaluation of respiratory equipment for homologation purposes and quality assurance on behalf of commercial clients.

The Laboratory specialises in the protection of personnel in chemically hazardous environments, the evaluation of protective materials and equipment, detection and analysis of trace amounts of hazardous chemicals, technical support with regard to weapons of mass destruction non-proliferation treaties, data collection and maintenance of an information database on biological weapons, and the detection of biological warfare agents and other biological compounds, amongst others.