AirBoss Defence Group awarded Egyptian Husky contract

AirBoss Defence Group (ADG) will supply ground penetrating radar, remotely operated weapon stations and other equipment for Egypt’s Husky mine detection vehicles.

On 5 October the company said that in support of an existing contract, it will be supplying ground penetrating radar (Gpr), self defence remotely operated weapon stations (SDROWS), interrogation arms and field service representative (FSR) support to Egypt supporting previously fielded Husky 2G vehicles.

The Husky is a blast-survivable, mission configurable vehicle platform that deploys a range of radar and sensor systems for countermine and non-conventional explosive detection. To date ADG, through legacy company Critical Solutions International and manufacturer DCD Protected Mobility, has deployed more than 1 500 Husky systems globally. Egypt had received its vehicles by early 2019.







The original contract has been awarded to Critical Solutions International (CSI), an ADG company, as a part of the company’s 5-year requirements contract with Army Contracting Command – Warren (ACC-WRN). The contract, awarded in 2017, provides Husky 2G vehicles, GPR, vehicle accessories, spare parts, and training in support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Services are planned to begin by the end of 2020 with material deliveries to begin in Q1 2021 and be delivered over a 24-month period.