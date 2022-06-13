African Lion 22 begins in North and West Africa

Militaries from Brazil, Chad, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are joining US and host nation troops for Exercise African Lion 2022, which kicked off on 6 June.

Led by the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, African Lion 22 features a multi-national combined joint task force command post exercise; a combined arms live-fire exercise; a maritime exercise; an air exercise with US C-130J Super Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker and bomber aircraft; a joint forcible entry with paratroopers into a field training exercise; a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response exercise; a medical readiness exercise and a humanitarian civic assistance program event.

African Lion is US Africa Command’s premier annual exercise, involving more than 7 500 service members from 6 to 30 June.

Led by the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, African Lion 22 is being carried in four countries: Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, Africom said.

The exercise bolsters interoperability among partner nations and supports US military strategic readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in Africa and around the world, Africom added.

The exercise involved months of collaboration between all participating countries to ensure proper COVID-19 mitigation. Southern European Task Force, Africa, will establish the exercise’s combined joint task force headquarters, integrating AFRICOM components and international partners to solve a complex, trans-regional crisis.







US participants come from all service components, including the Reserves and National Guard.