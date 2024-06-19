African Chiefs of Defense Conference comes to Botswana

In a move that promises to continue to reshape the landscape of regional security and cooperation, the United States and Botswana are set to co-host a landmark military summit in Gaborone at the end of June, according to organisers US Africa Command (Africom).

The 2024 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHoD) promises to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together the continent’s top military brass to tackle shared challenges, Africom said in a statement on 12 June.

“Building upon the successes of previous conferences, the 2024 event promises to foster an environment conducive to knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation,” stated the US Africa Command Public Affairs Office. “Through collaboration, dialogue, and shared commitment, the 2024 conference aims to advance the shared goal of a safer, more prosperous Africa.”

This year’s conference holds particular significance, as it marks the first time the United States has partnered with an African country to co-host the event, and the first time the gathering will take place on African soil.

According to the Africom press release, the stage is set for a dynamic exchange of ideas, with keynote speakers and panellists including high-level civilian and military officials from both the US Embassy in Gaborone and Africom itself. Through panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities, participants will have the chance to glean insights from esteemed experts, share best practices, and have opportunities to forge enduring partnerships, Africom said.

Since its inception, the ACHoD has brought together military leaders from across the continent. In 2017, the inaugural event saw 40 African military chiefs of defence or their representatives in attendance. Over the years, the conference has grown in scope and participation, with 46 countries represented in the 2021 virtual edition, and 36 countries participating in 2022. Last year, the conference witnessed a strong turnout, with senior military leaders from 43 countries taking part.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based foreign correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe