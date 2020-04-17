Afracal 2 Triple Band Power Amplifier: facilitating wide band communications

One of the flagship products from one of the leading military manufacturing companies in Africa and the world, Sat-Com (Pty) Ltd (Secure And Tactical – Communications), is the triple band RF (radio frequency) amplifier named the Afracal 2 – a very unique product that is also a world first.

The Afracal 2 RF Power Amplifier facilitates seamless communication for tactical missions through the all three traditional radio frequency bands of HF (125W in 1.6-30Mhz), VHF (100W in 30-170Mhz) and UHF (75W in 170 – 512Mhz).

The Afracal 2 Power Amplifier can be implemented in medium power Base Station, Mobile, Repeater and Re-Bro configurations.

The Amplifier can be connected to and seamlessly operated with one, or two SDR transceivers depending on the operational need. This configuration simplifies communications by combining long, medium and short communications into just one system for operational commanders.

The Afracal 2 Amplifier is capable of facilitating full COMSEC, TRANSEC and LINKING modes and controlling external antenna tuners.

The rugged, compact construction of the enclosed milled T6 powder coated enclosure is rated IP67, weighs less than 15 kg and can be mounted with transceivers in small tactical desk top, shock mount-proved mobile or standard 19” racks.

The Amplifier set-up and operation is controlled through on-board firmware and software serial control from the Leopard 1 or Cheetah 3 transceivers and requires no operator inputs during communication sessions.

The user-friendly front display shows each of the radio’s selected frequency and peak output power achieved. The instantaneous VSWR (Voltage Standing Radio Wave) is indicated on a bar graph.

The Amplifier has three band specific RF power outputs: HF, VHF and UHF, which are switched automatically to the correct band antenna by the internal antenna switch.

The Afracal 2 power Amplifier capability extends further than amplifying RF signals. Due to the unique control capabilities and RF switching, the Afracal 2 can be connected to two Sat-Com Radios for High-Power Repeater and Re-Broadcast applications.

The Afracal 2 can operate from a very wide DC voltage range of 10 to 35 V DC. For base Stations an AC to 28 V DC power supply is optional and is mounted in the rack. The AC power supply has a wide operating window of 90 – 270 V AC. The Amplifier supplies all connected radios with a stable 12 V.

The wide operational power supply ranges ensure communications are not compromised in unstable power conditions.

Other related products from Sat-Com (Pty) Ltd are:

Afracal VRI (30-170Mhz) 100W RF PA

Afracal 1000 (1.6-30Mhz) 1kW RF Pa

Leopard 1 software defined radio

Cheetah 3 software defined radio

Sat-Com has been in the military communications manufacturing market since 1999.

Sat-Com’s first flagship products: Software-Defined Radios (SDRs)

The leading flagship product is the Leopard 1 multiband SDR, which has been in service with a number of military organisations for many years. It offers voice, text and data communications in all three (HF, VHF, and UHF) bands in full COMSEC, TRANSEC and LINKING modes. It is fully compatible in COMSEC and TRANSEC with the Cheetah 3 SDR and can seamlessly operate with Afracal power amplifiers as well as Cheetah 3 SDRs creating Base, Mobile, Repeater and Re-Bro systems. Blue forces tracking, red forces reporting and management applications are available.







Sat-Com’s other flagship product is the Cheetah 3 multiband high-power lightweight tactical SDR, which has been in service with a number of military organisations for some years. It offers voice, text and data communications in both the VHF, and UHF bands in full COMSEC and TRANSEC. It is fully compatible in COMSEC and TRANSEC with the Leopard 1 SDR and can seamlessly operate with the Leopard 1, Afracal 2 and VRI power amplifiers creating Repeater and Re-Bro Base and Mobile systems. Blue forces tracking, red forces reporting and management applications are available.