Nuclear science utilized to protect African rhino

On 13 May the innovative anti-poaching “Rhisotope Project” was launched. The project, based on nuclear science, seeks to introduce radioactive isotopes into a rhino’s horn and subsequently make the horn easily detectable by radiation detection devices at many ports of entry.

The project was initiated by the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) and is being implemented under a global collaboration with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), Colorado State University (USA), Rosatom (Russian Federation) and the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (Necsa) as well as global scientists, researchers, South African rhino owners and veterinary surgeon Dr William Fowlds.

The Rhisotope Project is multifaceted and relies on the following key principles: demand reduction and horn devaluation, community upliftment and investment, education as well as rhino research and data collection. By focusing on these principles, the project aims to decrease the demand for rhino horn on the international market as well as make the horn more detectable when crossing international borders. With over 10 000 radiation detection devices installed at various ports of entry across the globe, experts are confident that this project will make the transportation of horn incredibly difficult and will substantially increase the likelihood of identifying and arresting smugglers.

The launch of the project was at Buffalo Kloof Private Game Reserve, which is also an important collaborator in the project.

On the day of the launch, the first phase of the project was implemented, and a trace amount of completely harmless stable isotopes was carefully introduced into the horns of two rhinos. For the next three months scientists will monitor the rhinos and analyse various samples to understand how the isotope interacts within the horn and the animal. The key aspect of this research will be to confirm that by introducing radioactive isotopes into the horns of these animals it will cause them no harm. Computer and phantom modelling will also be used to confirm this as well as identify the appropriate radioactive isotope and quantity to be used.

Once the research work has been completed and a proof of concept has been demonstrated, this technique will then be offered to both state and private rhino owners on the African continent and globally. The intellectual property as well as training and assistance will be made freely available to conservation organisations who may wish to utilise this process to further protect their animals from poaching.







“We are incredibly proud to play a fundamental role in this amazing initiative, which has the potential to save this incredible species from certain extinction”, noted Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa. “We are also humbled by the fact that science is able to transcend boundaries, borders and politics as shown by this global initiative in a race against the plight of the African rhino. We believe that science and particularly nuclear science will play a fundamental role in not only protecting the rhino but our planet in general.”