Security study opportunities in Sweden

In a time when national and international security is threatened by autocratic influence, creating imbalance in environments through human rights violations and blatant disregard for the rule of democracy, it’s important to work together to push back on these intimidations against peace and security.

Sweden believes collaboration and bringing minds together through innovation and education can make our world a greater and safer place for all.

The Swedish Defence University (SEDU) contributes to national and international security through research and education. It is a specialised institution focusing on defence, crisis management and security and prides itself on “training today’s and tomorrow’s civilian and military leaders”. Other examples of universities with similar curriculums are Uppsala and Stockholm University and in the southern part of Sweden, the Lund University.

Sweden, through universities s like SEDU and agency, the Swedish Institute is offering fully funded master’s scholarships, to South Africans and other eligible countries, though the SI Scholarship for Global Professionals, aimed at developing future global leaders who will contribute to the UN (United Nations) 2030 Agenda and as well as to positive and sustainable development in their home countries and regions.

South African citizens in good health with a strong academic record can apply but they have to meet other criteria as well.

These include at least 3,000 certified hours of work experience in fields in line with the UN Sustainable Development agenda from a maximum of three organisations/companies; available and eligible to study in Sweden from September 2023; must have applied for a master’s degree programme eligible for SI scholarships at a Swedish university on a full-time basis; intend to return to South Africa on completion of studies; and demonstrated leadership experience in current or previous employment or from civil society engagements. SEDU will give priority to applicants with a strong and relevant professional background.





