Opinion: Changing Battlefields: SANDF is Prepared – Government not so much

The South African Army’s Exercise Vuk’uhlome at the Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape has just concluded. The exercise showcased what can be done in the new modern brigade force structure.

The exercise showcased the capabilities of the newly formed Motorised, Mechanised, Airborne, Light, and Reserve Modern Brigades. The new brigade formations are designed and set up to respond to modern threats such as asymmetric warfare and were established in response to the current security situation. The modern brigade concept is cognisant of asymmetric and terrorism threats to South Africa. It is this changing battlefield that we need to be raising awareness of. South Africa is already living the modern battlefield challenges.

Historical foundation

Charles Tilly in “Coercion, Capital, and European States, AD 990-1992” puts forward that the two factors that contribute to the formation of the state monopoly of legitimate violence (war) are on the one hand, constraint through the capacity to impose order and, above all, to mobilize the human resources necessary to wage war; and, on the other hand, capital through the capacity to finance and equip armies through taxes and the profits of foreign trade.

The changing nature of the art of war in 16th century Europe led to the need for existing groupings to find sufficient financial resources to be able to afford new military tools. This was the institutionalization of taxation. This is the foundation of the modern Nation-State. The institutionalization of taxation has set the Constraint-Capital dynamic interaction into motion. The world then saw multiple wars succeeding one another. This can be reduced to the famous formula that War makes the State. War affects state finances for two reasons. First, it places tremendous strains on leaders to find new and more regular sources of income. Second, citizens are much more likely to acquiesce to increased taxation when the nation is at war. This is because a threat to their survival will overwhelm other concerns they may have about increased taxation.

The European and Asian state-building experience favoured state consolidation due to scarcity of land and high-population densities. The focus is thus on power through firm territorial control. War in Europe and Asia acted as a survival of the fittest filter. Weak states were eliminated and political arrangements that were not viable either were reformed or disappeared.

Jeffery Herbst has analysed the African environment in several publications. Herbst’s analysis provides a counter to the European and Asian experience. In Africa, the primary object of warfare was to capture people and treasure (now resources), not land, which was available to all. African states historically lacked the ability to control two of the most common and important flows across boundaries: people and money. The free movement of people was a widely accepted tenant in most of Africa. According to Herbst, what is most remarkable about the colonial scramble for Africa is not that it happened, but that it occurred so late, so fast, and without significant fighting between the colonialists. The Berlin conference enabled the Europeans to conquer Africa while doing as little as possible to control it. Most territory in Africa was not actually physically conquered but ceded, more or less legitimately, by African rulers. Current leaders have maintained the boundaries based on the power base transferred.

The fundamental continuity in Africa is that almost all leaders have had to confront the common problem of low population densities. The problem is highlighted by the measure of a state’s reach offset by its ability to collect taxes. Given Africa’s low densities of population dispersed across large areas of difficult terrain, it is difficult for states to tax individuals. If a state does not effectively control a territory, it certainly will not be able to collect taxes in a sustained and efficient manner. The alternative available to leaders is to develop a widely distributed tax base to help guarantee consolidation of the state by generating alternative robust revenue streams. As a result, most African governments are also highly dependent on revenue from customs duties, especially on resource extraction. This is the working of the Constraint-Capital dynamic interaction. The Africa model highlights that it is expensive to control people as distance from the capital city increases. This is relative to areas with the higher population densities where taxation control is easier. The African mega cities may have a different role to play in the future, but at present the Africa Nation-State is stable.

Modern Battlefield

There is a changing battlefield internationally. The historian and strategist Bernard Wicht has published a number of books around thoughts on the changing nature of war. The worrying aspect of this analysis is that the inter-state conflict has changed in favour the disruption of the internal space of societies. This is a result of states that are no longer concerned with the well-being of their peoples. The political elites are sucked in by the dynamics of global capitalism and by those who hold the control levers.

Wicht’s working hypothesis, based on “molecular civil war” type threats, with a predominance of non-state actors, such as narco-gangs, narco-terrorists and Islamo-jihadists. The infra-state warfare represented the current major risk in the current reformed battlefield and is seen in the following arenas: 1) confrontations at the molecular level (suicide attacks, machete attacks, shootings); 2) taking place below the technological threshold; 3) involving armed groups, gangs and terrorist cells; 4) financed via drug trafficking and other channels of the grey economy. NOTE: South Africa has taxi and construction mafia as examples.

Capital has mutated; it has become entirely financialized and has migrated to the supranational level, leading to what is usually called globalization. It is at the globalized level that wealth is now produced. The constraint is focused on the goal of the global entity. Through this the conduct of war is irrevocably modified. Enter military entrepreneurship. This is not a new concept.

Capital has been funding battlefield outcomes for many years. The Thirty-Year War was not a conflict in line with the Clausewitz guideline of war is the continuation of politics by other means. This was because the external actors lacked adequate state resources to achieve the aims that were desired. External parties funded mercenary armies that were for sale to fight the battles. The war then had a commercial element that also had to satisfy the interests of the entrepreneurs and financial backers. Military entrepreneurship brings significant profits. The Mozambique Cabo Delgado conflict can be seen in this statement. The post 2014 Ukraine conflict also shows elements of meeting this manner of changed battlefield.

Conventional type warfare is still a possibility in the modern battlefield. Wicht has expanded his thoughts based on the current Ukraine conflict (from 2014), Syria conflict (from 2011), and the continued Azerbaijan conflict (from 1988) to indicate which parameters need to be satisfied in order to enter the new generation of conventional war: 1) at the core level, a weakened (failing) nation-state which is no longer able to ensure its defence by means of its national armed forces; 2) which has to call upon irregular forces, paramilitary and mercenary; 3) these forces are “living off the country” through racketeering and predation; 4) and are massively financed and equipped by global capitalism.

Military Challenge

The SANDF is subject to the changing battlefield.

In addition to the battlefield environment, Martin van Creveld’s the Transformation of War states that “Modern armaments have become so expensive, so fast, so indiscriminate, so impressive, so cumbersome, and so powerful that they are sure to drive contemporary warfare into dead ends.” In a nutshell, modern armaments do not work in the changing battlefield.

Even more worrying from a South African perspective is the thoughts of Olivier Entraygues that the degradation of the nation-state model sees its military sovereignty put under the tutelage of another form of sovereignty, non-military, that is to say economic, carried by global capitalism.

The SANDF is currently bound to satisfy the Constraint set out in the 2015 Defence Review figure 1. The four overarching goals guide thirteen detailed tasks.

Goals 1 & 3 aligns with the nation-state prescriptions and is externally focused. Based on the historical African context of relative stable continent, the SANDF needs to be structured as a deterent that can prevent conflict spilling into the country by an aggressor. Goal 2 & 4 align with modern battlefield environment. The SANDF is going to need to be applied internally to the country on a more regular basis. This is an area that may need bolstering. The South African government security grouping is rather fragmented. This was shown in the July 2021 unrest in KZN and Gauteng.

There is a massive disconnect between the Constraint and the Capital in South Africa. The lack of state funding has enboldened the non-state actors in the molecular civil war type arena. This could bring in external actors in a manner similar to that which was experienced in the thirty-year war.

According to Luís Manuel Brás Bernardino in his article “the New Chinese Military Strategy in Africa”, “Nowadays, in this continent, many countries and regional organizations are involved intrastate armed conflicts, and are devastated by jihadist terrorism phenomenon, illegal traffic and banditry or maritime piracy throughout its coastline, which results in a sentiment of regional insecurity. It is safe to state that the conflict in the African continent is a problem that surpassed the regional or continental dimension, becoming a global issue, with an obvious impact in the world economy.” Based on attacks against Chinese interests in Africa and the associated economic loss, it is stated that “These aspects are some of the key factors that persuaded the Chinese government to react and invest in a security reinforcement of its citizens and economic and financial interests in Africa, which appears to be a ‘new’ Chinese Military Strategy.” Keep in mind that the Chinese peacekeeping budget is only second to the USA.

The new development according to Bernardino is the presence of security contractors, that is Chinese security companies, which have established themselves in the African security context to reinforce the cooperation and influence across Africa. This is a source of employment for the 50 million PLA military reservists which are integrated in these semi-statal security companies.

Sabotage of power and transportation infrastructure is the new norm of taxi and construction mafias in order to enforce the rule of capital. The counter to this is going to be the corporates taking up arms. It is going to be interesting to see the Chinese response to conflict impacting the latest SANRAL contracts. Just look at what happened in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region. The military entrepreneurs were the first line of defence for a corporate oil industry entity.

The SANDF modern brigade structure provides a core structure that can ensure the Nation-State continues. Well Done SANDF! You have our backs.

The reality is that the funding is lacking, and South Africa may be a short distance away from the molecular civil war environment unless hard decisions are made. We are close to the first step of being a weakened (failing) nation-state which is no longer able to ensure its defence by means of its national armed forces.

The Defence Review allocation of 2% of GDP would be small scale if the unthinkable were to happen. The defence budget allocation is that insurance policy that you hope that you do not have to cash in, but if it is not there, then you have problems.







Written by James Kerr, Orion Consulting CC, which provides Market Entry Strategy and Bid & Proposal services to the Aerospace & Defence related industry and assists international SME mission system product suppliers to gain traction in South Africa. Kerr has assisted various companies to enter, or expand footprint in, the defence industry with air, land and naval systems. He also served as a navigator, and completed an engineering degree, while in the South African Air Force for 13 years.