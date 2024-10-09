Military Academy Memorial Wall unveiled

A Memorial Wall in memory of those who died while lecturing, studying or researching at the SA Military Academy at Saldanha was unveiled by the institution’s Commandant, Brigadier General Cassie de Castro.

The wall, Major Engela Meintjes writes, is a lasting tribute to those no longer with us. “Each name etched into the stone of the wall represents a life dedicated to service to the nation, whether in uniform or as civilian personnel.”

It was unveiled on 1 October at a memorial parade attended by Academy and other military personnel along with families of those connected to the Academy and no longer alive.

A poignant moment of silence allowed those attending to reflect on the sacrifices made by the 39, with two more names to be added following death.

Wreath laying, a time-honoured tradition symbolising respect and remembrance, was led by De Castro followed by Academy personnel, the families of the dead with individual roses laid at the wall in memory of other friends, family or colleagues.

“The unveiling of the Memorial Wall and the memorial parade reflect the ongoing commitment of the SA Military Academy to honour its past while preparing for the future. The monument will serve as a place of reflection and remembrance for generations to come, offering solace to families and a sense of collective pride to all.

“As the ceremony concluded, the final notes of the national anthem hung in the air and the crowd dispersed. The unveiling of this memorial marks a significant milestone in the history of the Military Academy,” Meintjes reported.

In April this year de Castro unveiled the first addition to Academy memorials – a star-type formation of the flags of the six components that combined to found a fledgling national defence force on 27 April 1994.